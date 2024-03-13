United States:
Viking Therapeutics Announces $632.5 Million Public Offering Of Common Stock
San Francisco – March 4, 2024 –
Cooley advised the underwriters of Viking Therapeutics (Nasdaq:
VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the
development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine
disorders, on its $632.5 million public offering of common stock.
Partners Denny Won, Kristin VanderPas, Charlie Kim and David
Peinsipp led the Cooley team advising the underwriters.
Listed on Nasdaq as VKTX, Viking issued and sold 7,441,650
shares of common stock, priced at $85 per share, which includes the
full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase 970,650
additional shares of Viking's common stock. The offering closed
on March 4, 2024.
Morgan Stanley, Leerink Partners, William Blair, Raymond James,
Stifel and Truist Securities acted as joint book-running managers
for the offering, while Oppenheimer & Co. acted as lead
manager. BTIG, HC Wainwright & Co., Maxim Group, and Laidlaw
& Company (UK) Ltd. acted as co-managers for the offering.
