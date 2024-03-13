San Francisco – March 4, 2024 – Cooley advised the underwriters of Viking Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, on its $632.5 million public offering of common stock. Partners Denny Won, Kristin VanderPas, Charlie Kim and David Peinsipp led the Cooley team advising the underwriters.

Listed on Nasdaq as VKTX, Viking issued and sold 7,441,650 shares of common stock, priced at $85 per share, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase 970,650 additional shares of Viking's common stock. The offering closed on March 4, 2024.

Morgan Stanley, Leerink Partners, William Blair, Raymond James, Stifel and Truist Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering, while Oppenheimer & Co. acted as lead manager. BTIG, HC Wainwright & Co., Maxim Group, and Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. acted as co-managers for the offering.

