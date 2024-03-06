ARTICLE

Mintz's Client Corner: Perspectives from Founders, Financiers, and Friends podcast series hosted by Mintz Member Joshua Fox explores the challenges and rewards associated with starting and running a business and investing in a business, through conversations with experienced entrepreneurs and investors working in the start-up community.

In this episode of Client Corner, Josh speaks to Suono Bio's CEO Scott Kellogg and COO Skip Farinha. Scott and Skip discuss the importance of active listening in managing a team, strategies for navigating the medical device approval process in the US, key factors to consider when selecting investors, and insights on managing unforeseen challenges.

