United States:
Client Corner: Meet CEO And COO Of Suono Bio, Scott Kellogg & Skip Farinha (Podcast)
Mintz's Client Corner: Perspectives from Founders,
Financiers, and Friends podcast series hosted by Mintz Member
Joshua
Fox explores the challenges and rewards associated with
starting and running a business and investing in a business,
through conversations with experienced entrepreneurs and investors
working in the start-up community.
In this episode of Client Corner, Josh speaks to Suono
Bio's CEO Scott Kellogg and COO Skip Farinha. Scott and Skip
discuss the importance of active listening in managing a team,
strategies for navigating the medical device approval process in
the US, key factors to consider when selecting investors, and
insights on managing unforeseen challenges.
