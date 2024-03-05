United States:
Did You Form An Entity This Year?! Is It Exempt From Reporting?! What Actually Goes In The BOIR?! It's Time To Focus On The CTA
The CTA is on everyone's minds now, because entities formed
prior to January 1, 2024 only have until the end of the year to
file their Beneficial Ownership Information Reports (BOIRs), and,
more urgently, entities formed since January 1, 2024 only have 90
days after formation to file to their BOIRs. For the past several
months, there has remained much uncertainty around the 23
exemptions under the CTA, and how they applied to complex
organizations involving subsidiaries, syndications, investment
funds and joint ventures, like we typically see in sophisticated
commercial real estate transactions. However, recent publications
and announcements have helped to clarify the scope and application
of the exemptions in many of these contexts, allowing decisions to
be made on internal protocols such as which entities to treat as
exempt, and whether to engage in case-by-case analysis in uncertain
situations or just err on the side of over-reporting. Accordingly,
for many clients and their advisors, the focus is shifting to
logistical and ministerial questions, which warrant the same
attention as the substantive questions, given the high stakes for
failure to properly report. For example, should an exempt entity
obtain a FinCEN ID, and should the BOIR for a non-exempt entity
include the name of an exempt entity that holds substantial (but
not total) ownership and control of the reporting entity? As
consensus develops ahead of and from the first batch of BOIRs that
will be required to be filed in April (with respect to entities
that were formed in January), we are helping clients navigate
around the remaining uncertainties and develop their own strategies
for ongoing reporting, monitoring and compliance. Perhaps the CTA
team at Mintz can help you too?!
{ Reporting requirements under the
Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) are in effect beginning January 1,
2024. Under the CTA, many US entities will be required to provide
the personal information of their beneficial owners to the
Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN)... Unless an entity
fits within a specific exemption, it will be a Reporting Company
and must file under the CTA... Reporting Companies formed or
registered to do business [in 2024] must report company and
beneficial ownership information to FinCEN within 90 days of
formation or registration.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
