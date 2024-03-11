An evolution in evasion techniques means a new wave of compliance risks for financial institutions and the wider industry, requiring robust adaptation and constant vigilance. Our expert panel will examine what constitutes sanctions evasion/circumvention, the current landscape of evasion threats, risks, and typologies, and practical tips for identifying them and being prepared, including:

  • Assessing the current landscape of sanctions evasion risks and typologies
  • Key methods for detecting and preventing circumvention of sanctions
  • Best practices for carrying out risk assessments and sanctions compliance
  • Identifying indications of circumvention of sanctions through third countries Understanding the new efforts to prosecute sanctions evasion

