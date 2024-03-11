An evolution in evasion techniques means a new wave of compliance risks for financial institutions and the wider industry, requiring robust adaptation and constant vigilance. Our expert panel will examine what constitutes sanctions evasion/circumvention, the current landscape of evasion threats, risks, and typologies, and practical tips for identifying them and being prepared, including:

Assessing the current landscape of sanctions evasion risks and typologies

Key methods for detecting and preventing circumvention of sanctions

Best practices for carrying out risk assessments and sanctions compliance

Identifying indications of circumvention of sanctions through third countries Understanding the new efforts to prosecute sanctions evasion

