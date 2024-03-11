United States:
Practical Guidance For Companies To Detect And Prevent The Circumvention Of Sanctions And Being Prepared For The Newest, Most-Sophisticated Techniques
11 March 2024
Arnold & Porter
An evolution in evasion techniques means a new wave of
compliance risks for financial institutions and the wider industry,
requiring robust adaptation and constant vigilance. Our expert
panel will examine what constitutes sanctions
evasion/circumvention, the current landscape of evasion threats,
risks, and typologies, and practical tips for identifying them and
being prepared, including:
- Assessing the current landscape of sanctions evasion risks and
typologies
- Key methods for detecting and preventing circumvention of
sanctions
- Best practices for carrying out risk assessments and sanctions
compliance
- Identifying indications of circumvention of sanctions through
third countries Understanding the new efforts to prosecute
sanctions evasion
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
