The Deep Dive features Managing Director Dan Angelucci and
Director Simon Ludwigs from Alvarez and Marsal, discussing the
intricacies of B2B enterprise software investments. The
conversation centers on evaluating enterprise software assets for
private equity, emphasizing the importance of business
attractiveness, product quality, market positioning, and
scalability. The discussion also delves into the transition to
Software as a Service (SaaS) models, outlining the challenges and
strategies for investors in distinguishing genuine SaaS offerings.
Practical advice for due diligence and an outlook on future
strategies in the sector are provided, making this session a
crucial guide for investors in the enterprise software and SaaS
arena.