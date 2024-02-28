self

The Deep Dive features Managing Director Dan Angelucci and Director Simon Ludwigs from Alvarez and Marsal, discussing the intricacies of B2B enterprise software investments. The conversation centers on evaluating enterprise software assets for private equity, emphasizing the importance of business attractiveness, product quality, market positioning, and scalability. The discussion also delves into the transition to Software as a Service (SaaS) models, outlining the challenges and strategies for investors in distinguishing genuine SaaS offerings. Practical advice for due diligence and an outlook on future strategies in the sector are provided, making this session a crucial guide for investors in the enterprise software and SaaS arena.

Download the transcript

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.