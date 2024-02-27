United States:
Recent Venture Financings As Company Counsel: 2024
27 February 2024
WilmerHale
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Emerging companies and leading venture capitalists turn to
WilmerHale for legal advice and business advantage. Thousands of
startups have relied on us from formation to funding to business
expansion, with many going on to achieve market leadership and
successful IPOs or acquisitions. In 2023, we served as counsel in
more than 150 venture financings raising over $4 billion, including
some of the largest and most prominent deals of the year. Since
2013, we have handled nearly 2,500 venture financings with total
proceeds in excess of $70 billion. We have one of the top venture
capital practices in the country, with deep experience in
technology, life sciences and a wide variety of other
industries.
Download the PDF to see a selection of our recent
venture capital transactions as company counsel.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide
Appleby
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Cayman Islands, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
ESG And The Sustainable Economy Handbook
K&L Gates
Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and the sustainable economy are concepts that often overlap and frequently intertwine. Whether viewed separately or together...
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide
Appleby
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Bermuda, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Navigating The Complexities Of M&A In 2024
Nyemaster Goode
M&A participants can anticipate challenges and opportunities in the coming year. Skilled M&A attorneys predict elements that will inform effective M&A transactions and strategies for 2024.