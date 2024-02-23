United States:
Learn More About The Corporate Transparency Act
23 February 2024
Thompson Coburn LLP
Under the terms of the newly implemented Corporate Transparency
Act, by the end of this year, it is estimated that 32 million
privately held companies will be required to file information about
themselves and their ultimate owners with the United States
Treasury Department. Newly formed companies must file even
faster.
If you want to know more about these changes, Thompson Coburn
has put together a comprehensive memo on the CTA and some commonly
asked questions about it.
The American business landscape is undergoing
significant changes with the implementation of the Corporate
Transparency Act (CTA). This landmark legislation introduces
critical new reporting requirements.
www.thompsoncoburn.com/...
