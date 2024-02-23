Under the terms of the newly implemented Corporate Transparency Act, by the end of this year, it is estimated that 32 million privately held companies will be required to file information about themselves and their ultimate owners with the United States Treasury Department. Newly formed companies must file even faster.

If you want to know more about these changes, Thompson Coburn has put together a comprehensive memo on the CTA and some commonly asked questions about it.

The American business landscape is undergoing significant changes with the implementation of the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA). This landmark legislation introduces critical new reporting requirements. www.thompsoncoburn.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.