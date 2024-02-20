2024 is shaping up to be a busy year in Washington for telecom, media and technology (TMT) companies.

A number of notable topics will require public comment this year, including net neutrality, digital discrimination, data privacy, cyber trust mark, early termination fees, hearing aid compatibility, robocalls and robotexts, supply chain security, broadcast blackouts and the future of the Universal Service Fund (USF). In addition to rulemakings, the now fully constituted Federal Communications Commission (FCC or the Commission) is poised to be much more active this year.

Other issues to watch include broadband affordability, especially if Congress allows funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program to lapse, and spectrum issues.

The FCC is likely to start working through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration's (NTIA) National Spectrum Strategy and recommendations from last year's World Radiocommunication Conference. However, without spectrum auction authority from Congress, it is unlikely that any material amount of new spectrum will be made available for commercial use.

In 2024, broadband funding will begin flowing to states and territories under the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program, while broadband-related grants will continue to be issued by a number of agencies.

On the technology front, antitrust actions against Big Tech could result in the divestiture of companies by Meta and Google. Federal and state governments, worried about the impact of digital platforms and social media on society, will continue to consider whether there needs to be more regulation. In addition, the question of who should regulate artificial intelligence (Al), and how it should be regulated, will give birth to numerous competing initiatives among regulators and legislators in Washington, D.C. and international bodies.

Aerospace companies can expect heightened regulatory focus on space and satellites, human spaceflight and private space activities. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and FCC will continue working on efforts to enable certification and operation of uncrewed aircraft systems and advanced air mobility, and these efforts will result in important rulemakings and trials for which industry participation and input will be critical. Finally, the National Defense Authorization Act, passed by Congress in December, reflects growing concern about cyber and data security, the use of AI, supply chain resilience and security, and potential threats from foreign entities.

This guide delves into these topics, pending actions and issues of interest that Akin will be monitoring in 2024. We hope these insights will be useful as you plan your activities for the year. Including:

Federal Communications Commission Consumer Protection Broadband Spectrum

NTIA and the BEAD Program

Broadband Funding Programs

Antitrust Focus on Big Tech

Regulation of Digital Platforms: Section 230 and Social Media

Artificial Intelligence

Space & Satellite Regulation and Policy

UAS/AAM Update

National Defense Authorization Act

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.