Alternative investment industry veteran Jason Howard recently announced the launch of New Catalyst Strategic Partners, an independent alternative investment firm focused on providing seed and growth capital to emerging, developing and diverse investment firms. Apollo (NYSE: APO), listed as a founding supporter of New Catalyst Strategic Partners, has committed significant capital and ongoing strategic support and resources.

Howard will lead the charge on providing bespoke solutions to emerging and diverse general partners. Rounding out the founding leadership team of the newly established firm, Demetrius Sidberry, a former Direct Equity Investment Committee member at Hamilton Lane, will serve as managing director; and Scott Darby, who previously held senior operating roles at TPG and Vista Equity Partners, will be senior adviser and operating partner at the new firm.

New Catalyst Strategic Partners, headquartered in New York City, is a majority diverse-owned and independent alternative investment firm focused on acquiring economic interest and minority ownership in emerging and diverse managers targeting $250 million or more for their first, second or third funds.

