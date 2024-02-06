Stage2Startups has a wonderful focus.

It seeks to help "mature" entrepreneurs who have had a lot of "life experience" start new businesses.

I had an opportunity to present to many mature startup entrepreneurs on a Stage2Startups webinar on issues that are important to the success of startup ventures. One of the key issues we covered was limiting the likelihood of conflict among founders of a startup venture.

It's amazing to me to see how the human dynamics of startup management can dramatically increase the prospects for success – or doom if they are not dealt with appropriately! Please contact Emelie Smith Calbick to access our extensive webinar.

To view the full article, click here.

