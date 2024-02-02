ARTICLE

New York – January 23, 2024 – Cooley advised Yieldstreet, a leading private market investing platform, on its acquisition of Cadre, an online real estate-focused investment platform that serves institutional and high net worth investors. Lawyers Sacha Ross, David Silverman, Nathan Baum, Danielle Gershowitz, Sean Ruff, Cristina Lombardi, Daniel Chao and Norris Kadet led the Cooley team advising Yieldstreet.

The acquisition cements Yieldstreet's leadership in the private market investing platform space and welcomes Cadre's premier institutional clients, unique investment platform and thousands of high net worth investors.

