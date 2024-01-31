GT Albany Shareholder Henry M. Greenberg recently had the opportunity to speak to Kan 11's English broadcast, and introduce a joint collaboration of the Israel Bar Association and the New York State Bar Association, which brings forth an innovative online platform aimed to match between Israeli lawyers providing pro bono legal assistance, and Israeli civilians whose lived have been affected by the war, who require such assistance. GT's efforts to help bring this important initiative to fruition were led by Hank Greenberg, in cooperation with GT Tel Aviv's Managing Shareholder Joey T. Shabot.



Click here to listen to the interview

Click here to access the online legal matching tool

