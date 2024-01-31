GT Albany Shareholder Henry M. Greenberg recently had the
opportunity to speak to Kan 11's English broadcast, and
introduce a joint collaboration of the Israel Bar
Association and the New York State Bar Association, which brings
forth an innovative online platform aimed to match between Israeli
lawyers providing pro bono legal assistance, and Israeli civilians
whose lived have been affected by the war, who require such
assistance. GT's efforts to help bring this important
initiative to fruition were led by Hank Greenberg, in cooperation
with GT Tel Aviv's Managing Shareholder Joey T. Shabot.
Click here to listen to the interview
Click here to access the online legal matching tool
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.