How Can M&A Help Cruise Industry Players Drive Sustainable Growth?

Part 2: Assessing the Current State of the Cruise Industry M&A Landscape

As we discussed in our first article, 'The Cruise Industry Is Setting Sail for New Heights: Everyone's Invited,' the cruise industry has undergone significant changes in recent years, finally getting back to voyages to exotic destinations and luxury travel experiences with fuller ships.

In this article, we highlight our perspective on the cruise mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market where we delve into the future potential for the sector. We think the near future is bright and holds promise for activity as cruise lines search to generate significant demand and pay down debts. Though the cruise industry is already highly consolidated, there are exciting developments on the horizon for the acquisition of specialty lines, launch of joint ventures and expansion to new markets.

