We are pleased to introduce the latest episode of "Navigating Mortgage M&A," a collaborative effort between Mayer Brown and Mortgage Advisory Partners. In this episode, "Definitive Agreement Terms and Negotiations," hosts Lauren Pryor and Brian Hale are joined by Jennifer Fuller and Michael Linger of Houlihan Lokey and Michael Serafini of Mayer Brown.

In this episode, we begin by reminding our listeners of common deal structures prevalent in mortgage M&A and provide an overview of the material terms in the agreements. Our guests from Houlihan Lokey then delve into considerations for originators and servicers, explore how bankers can be helpful if there are sticking points in negotiations, and we conclude the episode by sharing our predictions for the evolving landscape in 2024.

To listen to past episodes in our Navigating Mortgage M&A series, please click here.

