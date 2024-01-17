self

Our Client Corner: Perspectives from Founders, Financiers, and Friends podcast series hosted by Mintz Member Joshua Fox explores the challenges and rewards associated with starting and running a business and investing in a business, through conversations with experienced entrepreneurs and investors working in the start-up community.

In this episode of Client Corner, Josh speaks to Gio Traverso, MIT professor, founder of several biotech companies, and a physician. Gio discusses his experience starting six different companies with Josh, comprising both for-profit and nonprofit entities. He reflects upon the process of deciding whether to start a business using a nonprofit or a for-profit structure, bringing together a strong team, evaluating potential investors, and licensing intellectual property from a university.

