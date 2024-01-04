After enjoying strong tailwinds over the past decade, private markets players have had to navigate a very different environment in 2023. This year will likely be remembered for the slowdown in buyouts, depressed exit activity and fundraising pressures that have followed the new macroeconomic reality of higher interest rates, rising inflation and slower growth.

According to Preqin, alternative investment funds have raised $740 billion between January and August of 2023, a 27% decline from the same period last year. This compares with $1.5 trillion raised in the whole of 2022.

Amid these challenges, 2023 has been marked by increased levels of consolidation among alternative asset managers as private markets entered a new phase of maturation. Another factor supporting the sector's growth has been the increasing involvement of retail investors, with funds continuing to converge towards retail and wealth channels.

In this article, we take stock of some key developments in private markets this year and discuss how they are likely to shape the outlook for the space in 2024.

1) Market consolidation is ongoing

321 (the total number of global asset management transactions as of October 2023, according to investment bank Piper Sandler1

Consolidation in the private markets space continues this year as managers strive to expand assets under management and the fees they generate in a more challenging environment.

Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity has also been driven by alternative funds' need to expand into new geographies, business lines and/or asset classes.

A sample of deals in 2023 show alternative managers are looking to acquire new capabilities away from their traditional core competencies. We are observing the large, Private Markets managers seeking opportunities to diversify offerings, increase asset gathering and expand fee related earnings (FRE) margins.