Welcome to PE Speaks, our latest video series from Akin's global private equity team. We'll cover a range of topics impacting PE funds and transactions today.

In the next video in our PE Speaks series, partner Corinne Musa discusses net asset value (NAV) credit facilities, their applications for private equity sponsors and what they should be considering when they structure and negotiate them.

