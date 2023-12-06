Welcome to Debt Download, Goodwin's monthly newsletter covering what you need to know in the leveraged finance market. Are the debt markets cooling off as the temps keep falling? Read on to find out.

In the News

Goodwin Insights

With the effective date of the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network's ("FinCEN") final beneficial ownership reporting requirements under the Corporate Transparency Act (the "CTA") fast approaching, the U.S. joins a growing number of countries in implementing a centralized register of information about companies' beneficial ownership. For a brief overview of how the CTA could affect debt transactions, please click here.

A Practical Look at OIG's New Compliance Guidance; AIFMD II (Near) Final Text Agreed: What's New?; FinCEN Finalizes Rule on Use of FinCEN Identifiers in Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting; Cross-Border Transactional Risk Insurance; "Open Banking" Promoted in New CFPB Rule.