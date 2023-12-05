self

We are pleased to introduce the latest episode of "Navigating Mortgage M&A," a collaborative effort between Mayer Brown and Mortgage Advisory Partners. In this episode, "Due Diligence Trends: Corporate, Employment, and Benefits Matters," hosts Lauren Pryor and Brian Hale are joined by three seasoned Mayer Brown attorneys: Stephanie Vasconcellos, Kim Leffert, and Peter Kim. They collectively bring years of experience collaborating on mortgage M&A transactions.

In this episode, we discuss key considerations for diligence in equity and asset transactions, including corporate and employment matters such as employee classification. Our guests will also consider the complexities that arise with respect to retention and compensation arrangements and highlight important decisions for parties as they enter the post-closing transition phase.

To listen to past episodes in our Navigating Mortgage M&A series, please click here.

