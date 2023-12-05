Our survey analyzed the terms of 188 venture financings closed in the third quarter of 2023 by companies headquartered in Silicon Valley.

Summary

Third-quarter Bay Area venture capital financings reached the highest number in the past 12 months (188), including the most Series A financings (100) since Q2 2021. However, Q3 was notably consistent with the prior quarter, aside from select data points.

The Fenwick Venture Capital Barometer", measuring the average percentage share price change between rounds, has remained consistent since Q4 2022 (84% in Q3 2023).

Download the full report here.

