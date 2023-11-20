self

In this second episode of season two of the Disruption Matters special miniseries, we focus on the importance of the first 100 days after acquisition through to the execution of a value creation plan. Experts emphasise the need to evaluate a company's existing talent, noting that early missteps can reveal if the leadership is capable of achieving set goals. The discussion touches on common mistakes, such as poor governance structures and misaligned objectives, which can derail value creation efforts.

Guests include Burak Kiral, a partner and managing director with AlixPartners; Adam Jenkins, global head of portfolio management for Blackstone Private Equity; Amanda Good, head of value creation at Searchlight Capital; and Ellen Nyhus, CEO of Verdane's operational expert team Elevate.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.