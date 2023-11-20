self

In this third episode of season two of the Disruption Matters special miniseries, the focus turns to communication and leadership resilience. Guests share insights on how the pandemic led to more frequent and effective communication within portfolio companies. The conversation covers the importance of clearly defined roles, strong operating partner networks and annual meetings for leadership development, as well as the role of ESG in shaping corporate culture and attracting talent.

Guests include Ted Bililies, a partner and managing director at AlixPartners; Warren Valdmanis, a partner at Two Sigma Impact; Alan Goldfarb, founder and managing partner of Orangewood Partners; and Steven Maxwell, senior vice-president of portfolio human capital at Audax Private Equity.

