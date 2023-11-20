self

In this fourth episode of season two of the Disruption Matters special miniseries, we delve into the complex interplay between digital transformation and human interaction in sales and marketing. While technology can add efficiencies, the importance of the human element in customer engagement remains an issue. The conversation covers the challenges and opportunities of tactical pricing, particularly in a volatile economic environment.

Guests include Jason McDannold, partner and managing director at AlixPartners; Richard Liu, a partner in the enterprise technology and services arm of FTV Capital; Ben Russell, senior vice-president of private equity at Partners Group; Brit Yonge, an operating partner at Corsair Capital; and Jeremy Schein, a partner and member of the buyouts investment committee at Corsair.

