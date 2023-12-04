Enhancing risk management and business resilience with comprehensive, actionable insights — now available to everyone

We're excited to announce the launch of version 2 of our popular "Falcone International Risk Assessment" (FIRA) tool. As a company specializing in risk management, business resilience building, corporate investigations, and business intelligence, we understand the importance of helping businesses evaluate their organization's risk and resilience status. That's why we've upgraded FIRA to make it even more efficient and user-friendly for organizations of all sizes.

What's new in FIRA v2?

FIRA v2 comes with enhanced features and an improved user interface. By completing 25 focused questions, you can quickly identify your company's strengths and weaknesses in risk management and business resilience. This will help you prioritize actions and resources for maximum impact.

After answering the questions, you'll receive a comprehensive report that provides a great starting point for an in-depth analysis of your responses. The score highlights areas where your organization is performing well and pinpoints areas that require improvement. This valuable information enables you to make informed decisions, build resilience, and protect your assets more effectively.

Why use FIRA v2? Our commitment to providing accessible risk management solutions has driven the development of FIRA as a free, publicly available tool. Our expertise in risk management, business resilience, and corporate investigations ensures that FIRA v2 delivers reliable, accurate results, helping your organization navigate the ever-evolving business landscape with confidence. In the words of Tobias Jaeger, our CEO, "With FIRA v2, we're excited to offer businesses an even more powerful tool to assess and improve their risk management and resilience strategies. Our mission is to make risk assessment and business resilience accessible to organizations of all sizes, and FIRA v2 is a significant step towards achieving that goal."