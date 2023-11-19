Worldwide:
With A Key Deadline Fast Approaching, Now Is The Time To Address Requirements For Data Transfers Outside Of China
19 November 2023
Littler Mendelson
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Philip Gordon, Grace Yang, Morgan Matson, Kwabena Appenteng and
Zoe Argento explain what U.S. companies with workers in China need
to know about the November 30 deadline to implement a new
cross-border data transfer mechanism.
Corporate Compliance Insights
View
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Worldwide
SEC Attacks Non-Disclosure Agreements
Littler Mendelson
The SEC recently issued imposed significant and costly sanctions against companies that require employees to sign non-disclosure agreements containing certain language either limiting...
Gensler Talks Climate With The Chamber
Cooley LLP
In his introduction to a conversation late last week with SEC Chair Gary Gensler on "Climate Disclosure Developments: The SEC, California, and EU Extraterritoriality"...