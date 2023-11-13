ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Smile Prep operates a website that provides reviews of clear aligners (otherwise known as ​"invisible braces") based on an ​"extensive five-point analysis." Because Smile Prep's sole source of revenue consists of commissions from some of the companies it reviews, Smile Direct Club (or ​"SDC") filed an NAD challenge suggesting that the company ​"slants its rankings and reviews to favor those companies that make payments to it at the relative expense of those companies that don't."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.