The application process is now open for presenting at InvestMidwest in April 2024 in Kansas City. This is an exciting opportunity for startups and emerging growth companies to showcase their innovative ideas and connect with potential investors. Companies selected to present at the conference will have the chance to pitch their business to a diverse group of investors and industry leaders.

I have been involved in the selection process many times over the past decade and am constantly impressed with the companies that participate. The submission deadline for this first round of selection is December 4, 2023. A second round of selection is planned for January 2024, but applying in this first round will allow companies to find out earlier if they are selected to present.

The forum will emphasize strengths of the Midwest innovation ecosystem that include thriving sectors in food and agriculture, healthcare and life sciences, and financial services among others. Technology-based, fast-growth companies that currently operate in the Midwest or those that seek to improve the overall well-being of communities in the "fly over" region are encouraged to apply. www.investmidwestforum.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.