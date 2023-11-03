On Oct. 16, 2023, the Division of Examinations ("Division" or "Exam Staff") released its 2024 Examination Priorities ("Priorities"),1 months before these have typically been published to more closely align the release with the start of the SEC's fiscal year, which began Oct. 1. This approach is consistent with the Division's goal of more transparency, including with a risk alert it issued in September regarding how it selects examination targets.2 Much like in the 2023 Examination Priorities, the Priorities combine a specific focus on private funds with other priorities highly relevant to private fund managers. The Division has continued to conduct thematic sweeps of various types of advisers, including private fund managers (e.g., newly registered advisers and those with their principal office and place of business outside of the United States, particularly in the United Kingdom). Areas of focus during thematic sweeps have included marketing rule compliance and use of artificial intelligence, among many others.

In terms of frequency of examinations, the Division indicated that, as in prior years, priorities for being selected for an examination include advisers that have never before been examined (many of which are examined 12 months after registration) and advisers that have been registered for a number of years but have not been examined in recent years.

Focus on Private Fund Managers

Noting that advisers to private funds continue to be a significant portion of the SEC-registered investment advisers, the Division stated that it will again focus examinations on private fund advisers and identified the following topics as priorities:

Market Volatility and Interest Rate Changes : The Division has historically sought to understand how advisers respond to market stress and volatility, with a focus on how advisers manage risk, whether advisers' representations regarding risk management have been accurate and whether investors have been treated fairly when losses occur. In the current environment, the Division will focus on funds experiencing poor performance, that are subject to significant withdrawals, hold difficult to value or illiquid assets and utilize significant leverage. This focus aligns with the recently adopted amendments to Form PF, which will, among other things, require that advisers to hedge funds provide timely reporting of significant investment losses, significant investor redemptions, the inability to meet redemption requests or the suspension of redemptions, and thereby give the Exam Staff a means to detect those funds that may be experiencing such events. 3 In our experience, following – or sometimes during – periods of particular market stress or volatility, the Exam Staff has conducted targeted reviews of firms it believes may be impacted. Other exams often include requests that address risk management, comparison of fund performance to peers and valuations of illiquid assets. When redemptions are suspended or gates imposed, we have seen the Exam Staff spend significant time analyzing communications with investors to determine whether any investors received greater transparency and liquidity that may have disadvantaged other investors. While the new Private Funds Advisers Rule addresses preferential treatment, we expect the Staff to continue approaching these issues from a broader fiduciary perspective as well.

Additional Topics Relevant to All Advisers, Including Private Fund Managers

Private fund managers should also be prepared for the examination topics the Exam Staff has identified in connection with examinations of all types of registered investment advisers. For example:

The Compliance Rule

Private fund managers can expect that the Exam Staff will continue its work assessing compliance with Rule 206(4)-7 ("Compliance Rule"). The Priorities reiterate the core compliance areas where the SEC has long articulated its expectation that registered investment advisers adopt and implement compliance policies and procedures appropriately tailored to the specific risks of their business, investment strategies and actual practices. The Priorities' citation to, and incorporation of, the specific topics referenced in the Compliance Rule's 2003 Adopting Release9 signals that the Exam Staff still has its eyes on an adviser's compliance with their long-standing core compliance obligations and is also consistent with increased enforcement activity related to policy failures.

The Marketing Rule

If the Division's two risk alerts10 on Rule 206(4)-1 ("Marketing Rule") had not put advisers on sufficient notice, the Priorities make clear that there will be a continued focus on compliance with the not-so-new-anymore Marketing Rule. The Exam Staff will continue to examine whether registered investment advisers have adopted reasonably-designed policies and procedures, can substantiate material facts in advertisements, and disclose their marketing practices accurately on Form ADV (e.g., Item 5.L. of Part 1A). The Division notes that reviews of marketing practices will "assess whether disseminated advertisements include any untrue statements of a material fact, are materially misleading, or are otherwise deceptive and, as applicable, comply with the requirements for performance (including hypothetical and predecessor performance), third-party ratings, and testimonials and endorsements." This confirms what we have seen on many examinations already, where the Staff has sought back-up files from advisers to support material facts including in advertisements and identified circumstances where advisers utilized a marketing practice (e.g., predecessor performance), but did not appropriately reflect that in Form ADV.

Alternative Data and New Technologies

The Division will continue its focus on certain services provided by investment advisers, including automated investment tools, artificial intelligence and trading algorithms or platforms, and the risks associated with the use of emerging technologies and alternative sources of data. We have already seen this year a targeted (and ongoing) examination sweep of advisers regarding their potential use of artificial intelligence in the research and investment process.

Additional examination topics the Exam Staff will focus on include: Material Nonpublic Information Controls; Accuracy of Regulatory Filings; Supervision of Multiple Offices of the Adviser; Consent to Changes in Governing Documents; and Cybersecurity Risks and Controls.

The Division's Continued Focus on Crypto, and Sanctions

Given the continued volatility of, and activity around, the crypto markets, the Division will continue to monitor and, when appropriate, conduct examinations related to crypto investing activities. With respect to crypto assets that the SEC believes are funds or securities, the Division emphasized that it will consider whether advisers are complying with the Custody Rule with respect to those assets. In addition, the Division will assess whether any technological risks associated with the use of blockchain and distributed ledger technology have been addressed, including whether compliance policies and procedures are reasonably designed, accurate disclosures are made, and the risks pertaining to the security of crypto asset securities are addressed.

The Priorities also highlight that the Division will review whether advisers are monitoring for and complying with the sanctions laws administered by the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which is consistent with some of the sanctions-focused examinations that started in 2022 at the outset of the recent Russia-Ukraine war.

Conclusion

The Priorities highlight that the Division has directed resources to continue focusing on issues specific to private fund managers. This is consistent with the Division of Enforcement's expanded efforts directed at private fund managers and the adoption of amendments to Form PF and the Private Fund Advisers Rules, which represent the most comprehensive set of new rules affecting private fund managers since the Dodd-Frank Act (not to mention the myriad other proposed rules applicable to advisers). Accordingly, preparing for examination requires careful attention, review and reconsideration of important aspects of a private fund manager's compliance program and business practices.

Footnotes

