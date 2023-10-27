1315 Capital closed two funds, 1315 Capital III and 1315 Capital Emerging Growth and Buyout, that together raised more than $500 million to invest in healthcare companies.
The fundraise exceeded the targets of $350 million and $150 million, respectively.
1315 Capital is a private investment firm with over $1 billion of assets under management that provides growth capital to commercial-stage healthcare services, pharmaceutical & medical technology outsourcing, medical technology, and health & wellness companies.
Founding partner Adele C. Oliva said of the fund closings in a statement, "We are grateful for the partnership of existing and new investors as we continue to support exceptional healthcare teams and companies." Founding partner Michael Koby added, "From the inception of the firm, our goal has been to target high-quality management teams that can rapidly scale healthcare companies into large and important businesses that positively impact patients, providers, and the broader healthcare system."
1315 Capital is represented by Pryor Cashman Partner Robert Friedman, a member of the Corporate Group; Partner Shane Stroud, chair of the Executive Compensation, ERISA + Employee Benefits Practice; Counsel Taylor Weinstein, a member of the Tax and Investment Management Groups; and Associate Jens Thomsen, a member of the Corporate Group.
