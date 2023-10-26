We are pleased to introduce the latest episode of Navigating Mortgage M&A, a collaborative effort between Mayer Brown and Mortgage Advisory Partners. This series is dedicated to providing valuable insights for those navigating the complex world of residential mortgage M&A, empowering industry professionals with the knowledge and expertise necessary to make informed decisions for their businesses.
In this episode, “Fixing to Get Ready: Financial Preparation,” we discuss the critical aspects of financial readiness. Hosts Lauren Pryor and Brian Hale are joined by Ken Richey and Steve Smith, seasoned professionals with extensive experience advising clients in the industry. Ken, the founder of Richey May & Co., specializes in creating customized business and tax planning strategies for clients. Steve is an industry consultant with over 35 years of experience in financial services and mortgage banking.
Together, they address essential considerations for owners and sponsors who are contemplating the sale of their companies. They explore the intricacies of asset sales, outline the financial and accounting prerequisites for successful negotiations, and discuss which key stakeholders within the company should be informed when a deal is in progress.
