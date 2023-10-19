Ropes & Gray Issues Inaugural Dealmaker's Digest M&A Bulletin

Ropes & Gray is pleased to introduce a new monthly bulletin to help you stay up to date with the latest M&A and other transactional developments.

Our Dealmaker's Digest offers a broad look at global and U.S. M&A activity, with updates regarding active industries and bird's-eye views for strategic and sponsor participants alike. It also covers trends in deal structuring and highlights recent regulatory, judicial and activism developments.

Featuring a convenient "top 10" format, Dealmaker's Digest is designed to serve as an indispensable quick reference to today's M&A market.

