United States:
Ropes & Gray | Dealmaker's Digest: A Top 10 Bulletin
19 October 2023
Ropes & Gray LLP
Ropes & Gray Issues Inaugural Dealmaker's
Digest M&A Bulletin
Ropes & Gray is pleased to introduce a new monthly bulletin
to help you stay up to date with the latest M&A and other
transactional developments.
Our Dealmaker's Digest offers a broad look at
global and U.S. M&A activity, with updates regarding active
industries and bird's-eye views for strategic and sponsor
participants alike. It also covers trends in deal structuring and
highlights recent regulatory, judicial and activism
developments.
Featuring a convenient "top 10" format,
Dealmaker's Digest is designed to serve as an
indispensable quick reference to today's M&A market.
Click here to read the full report.
