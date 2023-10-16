Our Client Corner: Perspectives from Founders, Financiers,
In this episode of Client Corner, Josh chats with Ridhi Tariyal, co-founder and CEO of NextGen Jane, a company that is defining the next generation of obstetric and gynecological health. Before founding NextGen Jane, Ridhi led the operations and finances of a $10 million genomic endeavor in West Africa for the Broad Institute. Most of Ridhi's career has been in health care, from operational roles in a big pharmaceutical company (Bristol-Myers Squibb) to strategic positions at smaller entrepreneurial organizations (like Embrace).
