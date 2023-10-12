William Tolin Gay (Of Counsel-Los Angeles, CA) represented Four Corners, Inc., a publicly traded Nevada corporation (ticker symbol FCNE), in a $22 million M&A transaction that involved its sale of substantially all assets of its wholly owned subsidiary, K&B Sales, Inc. to All Saints Texas, LLC. Following this completion of the assets sale, Four Corners intends to dissolve the Four Corners, Inc. entity, as the assets of K&B Sales, Inc. represented substantially all of Four Corners, Inc.'s operations. Will Behr (Partner-New York, NY) assisted in the transaction.
