In today's day and age, no company is immune from the risks posed by data breaches, and that includes private equity firms and their portfolio companies. Fortunately, there are practices that can be implemented to minimize the risks and effects of a breach if one occurs – practices that protect the value of the portfolio companies. Please join Anthony Diana, Catherine Castaldo, Sheek Shah and Gary Barnabo to discuss why and how tabletop exercises with the private equity firm and its portfolio companies can help the private equity firm more effectively protect itself and its investment.
This article is presented for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute legal advice.