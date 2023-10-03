On Friday, September 29, 2023, the Treasury Department updated its Frequently Asked Questions regarding compliance with the Corporate Transparency Act's beneficial ownership and control reporting rules. These are available at:

https://www.fincen.gov/sites/default/files/shared/BOI_FAQs_Q&A_09.29.23._508C.pdf

While these FAQs do not supplement or modify any obligations under the statute or regulations, they may be helpful to companies and their counsel in navigating the requirements and timing of the Corporate Transparency Act. The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of the Treasury Department contains links to the Act, the Regulations, and other resources at:

https://www.fincen.gov/boi