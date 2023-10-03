United States:
Corporate Transparency Act Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) Reporting Updated FAQs
03 October 2023
Liskow & Lewis
On Friday, September 29, 2023, the Treasury Department updated
its Frequently Asked Questions regarding compliance with the
Corporate Transparency Act's beneficial ownership and control
reporting rules. These are available at:
https://www.fincen.gov/sites/default/files/shared/BOI_FAQs_Q&A_09.29.23._508C.pdf
While these FAQs do not supplement or modify any obligations
under the statute or regulations, they may be helpful to companies
and their counsel in navigating the requirements and timing of the
Corporate Transparency Act. The Financial Crimes Enforcement
Network of the Treasury Department contains links to the Act, the
Regulations, and other resources at:
https://www.fincen.gov/boi
