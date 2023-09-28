In the sixth episode of Closing Time, CEO and Co-Founder James Edward Murray pitches his mental health company, Therify. After his own struggle finding a culturally-competent therapist, James decided to solve this problem for others. Therify was built as a mental health benefit, ensuring that employees are matched with licensed therapists and coaches who have similar backgrounds and shared experiences. With just a seed round, Therify is making $400K in ARR today, and burning about $60K/month.

Guest VC Blake Wu, Partner at NEA, and co-hosts Michael Esquivel and Halle Tecco, dive deep into the importance of building a strong provider network, how James used LinkedIn to land his first employer customer and the difference between SaaS vs. service business models.

Co-hosted by Halle Tecco and Michael Esquivel, Closing Time is a podcast where you, the listener, get to be a fly on the wall during a startup pitch meeting. Imagine being part of a room where passionate entrepreneurs are pitching their healthcare startups, the innovations that could very well shape the future of healthcare. This podcast allows you to do just that.

