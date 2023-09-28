In the fifth episode of Closing Time, Founder Dr. Florence Comite pitches her startup, Groq Health. Dr. Florence Comite is a clinician-scientist and innovator in the field of precision medicine, internationally known for her expertise in leveraging N-of-1 data to detect, predict, and reverse disorders of aging for optimal health and vitality. Dr. Comite's startup scales her unique approach to personalized, actionable precision medicine as a digital application.

Pitching to guest VC Christina Farr, health-tech investor at OMERS Ventures, and co-hosts Michael Esquivel and Halle Tecco, Dr. Comite dives into her app which prescribes clinical treatments tailored to your unique body, moving from "bricks" to "clicks", how she's differentiating the app and program, user engagement beyond the download, selling through employers and more.

Co-hosted by Halle Tecco and Michael Esquivel, Closing Time is a podcast where you, the listener, get to be a fly on the wall during a startup pitch meeting. Imagine being part of a room where passionate entrepreneurs are pitching their healthcare startups, the innovations that could very well shape the future of healthcare. This podcast allows you to do just that.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.