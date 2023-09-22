Palo Alto – September 19, 2023 – Cooley advised Pryon, the pioneer in bringing artificial intelligence to knowledge management, on the close of its Series B financing at $100 million. Partner Kevin Rooney led the Cooley team advising Pryon.

Thomas Tull's US Innovative Technology Fund led the financing round, with continuing and new participation from Aperture Venture Capital, BootstrapLabs, Breyer Capital, Duke Capital Partners, Good Growth Capital, Omnimed Capital, Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund and others. The financing will allow Pryon to accelerate its growth, augment its team, expand into international markets and scale strategic partnerships.

