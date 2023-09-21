To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Foley's Startup Advisors answer questions that entrepreneurs
need to know for their startup venture. We will be addressing
questions startups regularly face – including entity
formation, intellectual property protection, financing, and much
more. In this video we discuss the best time to speak with an
attorney regarding your startup.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
Since at least 1941, California has declared, with certain limited exceptions, that every contract by which anyone is restrained from engaging in a lawful profession, trade, or business of any kind is to that extent void".