The JustPod podcast, co-hosted by Womble Bond Dickinson Partner Joe Whitley, is back with a conversation with Uber Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer Scott Schools.

JustPod is the podcast for the Criminal Justice Section of the American Bar Association. Episodes will focus on current issues in criminal justice reform, policy and the Supreme Court. In addition, the hosts will discuss the work of the Criminal Justice Section including events, Task Forces, Standards, the ABA's ICC project and more. Whitley co-hosts the podcast with Nina Marino, a founding partner of Kaplan Marino PC.

In this latest episode, Schools takes listeners through a typical day at Uber, where he navigates the intricacies of his role, and mentions the challenges he encounters as the Chief Compliance Officer of a corporation of Uber's magnitude.

Click here to listen to the newest episode of JustPod.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.