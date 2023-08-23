self

In this episode, serial entrepreneur and cancer survivor Lisa Alderson pitches her new startup Clarified Precision Medicine to Lux Capital GP Deena Shakir. Clarified is making world class precision medicine expertise accessible to every cancer patient and every oncology practice.

We discuss their go-to-market strategy, using genomics in oncology, building a moat, how they'll make money, SAFEs vs priced rounds, and how they'll keep a large founding team motivated.

Co-hosted by Halle Tecco and Michael Esquivel, Closing Time is a podcast where you, the listener, get to be a fly on the wall during a startup pitch meeting. Imagine being part of a room where passionate entrepreneurs are pitching their healthcare startups, the innovations that could very well shape the future of healthcare. This podcast allows you to do just that.

