United States:
Judge Orders Attorneys Who Failed To Discern The Difference Between "May Not" And "Does Not" To Attend School
10 August 2023
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Nearly a dozen years ago, I wrote a lengthy post on the meanings of "shall" and
"will". In that post, I noted that "shall" is
sometimes used, particularly in Bylaws, to mean "may". I
did not consider whether "may" could mean
"does".
U.S. District Court Judge Brantley
Starr plainly believes that "may" and
"does" are not equivalent terms:
Specifically, the Court ordered
"Southwest . . . to inform Southwest flight attendants that,
under Title VII, [Southwest] may not discriminate against Southwest
flight attendants for their religious practices and beliefs."
Instead, Southwest's notice said, "[t]he court [ ] ordered
us to inform you that Southwest does not
discriminate against our Employees for their religious practices
and beliefs." Southwest's notice failed to mention Title
VII, that the federal law known as Title VII contains a
prohibition, and that that prohibition forbids Southwest from
discriminating against flight attendants for their religious
beliefs. Instead, Southwest's notice communicated that
there's nothing to see here-aside from the Court's
bequeathing Southwest a badge of honor for not discriminating
(which the Court did not do).
Carter v. Transport Workers Union of America, Local
556., 2023 WL 5021787, at *1 (N.D. Tex. Aug. 7, 2023)
(footnotes omitted, emphasis in the original). Highlighting the
difference between "may" and "does", Judge
Starr wrote:
The Court ordered Southwest to convey
a legal prohibition (Southwest may not discriminate)-not to imply
the lack thereof (Southwest does not discriminate).
Id. at *5.
As Judge Starr observed, "words mean something" and he
was sufficiently unhappy with Southwest's wordsmithing to hold
the airline in contempt and order three of its in-house attorneys
to attend religious-liberty training consisting of at least eight
hours of instructional time. He also ordered Southwest to e-mail a
corrective statement to each of its flight attendants.
Companies adopting codes of conduct may want to take Judge
Starr's ruling into account. For example, plaintiffs'
attorneys may [mis]interpret a statement that a company's
employees "do not" engage in improper activities as an
affirmation of fact. However, codes of conduct are not intended to
be descriptions of existing conduct. Rather, they are
intended to promote future conduct. Therefore, "may
not" may prove to be better diction.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States
Charge It! Credit Card Issues For Not-For-Profits
ORBA
Credit cards are a common part of doing day-to-day business for most not-for-profits these days. Donors typically use credit cards to make contributions, whether one-offs or recurring, and employees often rely on the cards ...
A Lawyer Reads The New Yorker
Reed Smith
We've long been enamored with the idea that sources of insight reside all around us. Before we did drug and device law, we worked on consumer products liability cases that posed extraordinary...