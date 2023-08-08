United States:
Form Unknown? There's A Statute For That
08 August 2023
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The California Code of Civil Procedure sets forth the general
rules governing the service of summons. Cal. Code Civ. Proc.
§§ 415.10 - 415.95. Chapter 17 of the General Corporation
Law adds to these provisions. In some cases, the form of the
business may be unknown. As it turns out there is a statute for
that. Section 415.95(a) provides:
A summons may be served on a business
organization, form unknown, by leaving a copy of the summons and
complaint during usual office hours with the person who is
apparently in charge of the office of that business organization,
and by thereafter mailing a copy of the summons and complaint by
first-class mail, postage prepaid, to the person to be served at
the place where a copy of the summons and complaint was left.
Service of a summons in this manner is deemed complete on the 10th
day after the mailing.
Before relying on this statute, however, it would be
prudent to check the Secretary of State's online business search tool because
Section 415.95(b) provides that service of a summons pursuant to
Section 415.95 is not valid for a corporation with a registered
agent for service of process listed with the Secretary of
State.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States
Charge It! Credit Card Issues For Not-For-Profits
ORBA
Credit cards are a common part of doing day-to-day business for most not-for-profits these days. Donors typically use credit cards to make contributions, whether one-offs or recurring, and employees often rely on the cards ...
A Lawyer Reads The New Yorker
Reed Smith
We've long been enamored with the idea that sources of insight reside all around us. Before we did drug and device law, we worked on consumer products liability cases that posed extraordinary...