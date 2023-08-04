July Fundraising Activity

July 13 - HawkEye 360, Inc., which operates a network of radio frequency sensing satellites and provides data analytics services to defense customers, announced that it raised $58m in a Series D-1 investment round led by funds managed by Blackrock. The company plans to use the funding to develop new space systems and expand its analytics capabilities.

July 24 - Impulse Space, Inc., a California-based start-up with plans to provide in-space transportation and logistics services, announced that it raised $45m in a Series A investment round led by RTX Ventures, the venture capital arm of RTX Corporation. The company intends to use the funding for development of its Helios in-space transportation vehicle.

July 25 - Italy-based ground segment service provider Leaf Space SpA announced that it raised ?20m in a Series B investment round led by CDP Venture Capital Sgr and Neva Sgr. The company, which also announced that it separately received a ?15m loan from the European Investment Bank, plans to use the funding to expand its ground station network.

