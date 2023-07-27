Like many urban areas across the country, New Orleans is losing talented members of its workforce-as well as potential future leaders-to other states. YouthForce NOLA is one organization hoping to curb this trend by showing every high school student that they can secure their dream job in the Crescent City. With 92% of program participants coming from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, YouthForce NOLA aims to provide young New Orleanians with ready access to the learning experiences and practical resources they need to explore and confidently pursue a wide range of opportunities after high school.

Helping Students Tap Into Their Full Potential

YouthForce NOLA equips more than 3,000 students each year-96% of which identify as people of color-to take charge of their futures and successfully navigate their next steps in life. As part of that effort, YouthForce NOLA fuels a coordinated network of school, business and community partners who, together, provide young New Orleanians with access to learning experiences, including through industry credentials, college credits, on-the-job experience and the development of invaluable soft skills. Through their signature summer internship program, YouthForce NOLA offers paid professional training and job placement with New Orleans companies in high-demand and emerging industries.

Interns spend their summer learning work readiness skills, including communication, problem solving and financial literacy. Then they bring these talents into the workplace, shadowing experts in some of the region's fastest-growing business services, digital media, health sciences and skilled crafts companies. Each intern has a dedicated coach to offer support, guide them through any challenges that come up, and make sure they're having a valuable and enjoyable experience. At the end of the internship, students present on what they've learned and turn in their work product, demonstrating their public speaking, professionalism and time management skills. And 99% of internship participants find a job or continue their education after high school. YouthForce NOLA also involves students' families in the process, including them in orientation and inviting them to the closing ceremony to celebrate their children's success.

In addition to its internship program, the organization supports technical training to help students cultivate expertise and earn industry credentials they can add to their resumes. YouthForce NOLA also supports more than 90% of New Orleans Public Schools through coaching, grant funding, educator training and exposure to the region's growing industries. They help schools integrate career preparation into their teaching models so students are ready to lead successful lives after graduation.

Students who complete YouthForce NOLA programming are armed with the tools to navigate our 21st century economy, secure well-paying jobs, and break into emerging industries. Their interpersonal skills, professional ambitions and on-the-job experience make them assets to employers, who can fill job openings with highly qualified talent with roots in the region.

How Can Companies Attract YouthForce NOLA's Talented Students?

More than 250 employers have partnered with YouthForce NOLA to connect with the next generation of New Orleans' talent. There are three main ways to get involved. Companies can:

Host a single or small group of summer interns for 90 hours of work-based learning, growing the students' skills and connecting businesses to early-career employees. Join the Employer Hub-which YouthForce NOLA manages in partnership with Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans-to provide site visits to their company or classroom guest speakers, exposing and preparing students for the world of work. Invite teachers to visit workplaces to learn about the workplace and connect their curriculum to real-world career preparation, teaching students that achieving their goals is possible and outlining the steps toward success.

Businesses can complete a professional engagement interest survey to join YouthForce NOLA in driving economic growth by connecting students with companies to retain our region's talent.

Phelps is proud to work with YouthForce NOLA to help them grow their impact across Greater New Orleans. "Expanding options, opportunity and prosperity for our youth and our city takes all of us, working together," said Cate Swinburn, Co-founder, President and CEO of YouthForce NOLA. "We are grateful to Phelps for investing in the growth of our future workforce. With Phelps' support and hundreds of local businesses, YouthForce NOLA is working to cultivate and sustain a flourishing New Orleans economy."

