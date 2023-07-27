Shearman & Sterling advised Toyota Motor Corporation in connection with its U.S. dollar sustainability bond offering, consisting of $500 million 5.275% senior notes due 2026, $500 million 5.118% senior notes due 2028 and $500 million 5.123% senior notes due 2033. The net proceeds of the notes will be allocated to new or existing "Eligible Projects" defined under Toyota's Woven Planet Bond Framework (Sustainability Bond Framework).

Toyota is a global leading manufacturer of automobiles based in Japan. The company produces and sells vehicles in approximately 200 countries and regions.

