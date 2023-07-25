Some interesting links we found across the web this week:

How Startup Founders Can Let Go to Scale Growth

This FastCompany author, who founded and built five successful tech companies, discusses the key to driving growth. Particularly, he discusses how founders who seek too much control can be detrimental to a startup 's growth and how founders should rather lead with conscious leadership.

Inflation is a Different Beast for Entrepreneurs. Here's How to Protect Yourself.

The high inflation rates have been a major headliner as it has impacted most individuals and the global economy. This Entrepreneur article discusses inflation's unique impact on entrepreneurs. In addition, the article suggests how entrepreneurs can take steps to protect themselves and their businesses from the pressures of rising inflation rates.

How to Innovate in a Cautious Industry

Unlike the tech world where innovation can occur rapidly, more conservative industries like government services and healthcare often move at a much slower pace. These industries move slower because they provide more high stake services and have a large impact on people's lives. The author of this FastCompany article shares lessons from her experience of innovating within a more conservative industry and how this innovation can lead to long-lasting positive changes for a greater population.

Business Trends Entrepreneurs Must Know

Business and technology continuously evolve at a rapid pace. This article from Entrepreneur discusses important business and technology trends that entrepreneurs should keep in mind in order to remain competitive and stay ahead of the game.

How to Get Funding: The Dos and Don'ts of Raising Capital From Investors

Marcel Bens, the Managing Partner and COO of Emil Capital Partners, authors this Entrepreneur article to share strategies for how entrepreneurs can successfully secure venture capital financing in a competitive market.

Links compiled by Sharon Baek.

