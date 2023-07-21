Proskauer's longstanding Board Service Initiative places our partners on non-profit boards where they serve organizations in the communities where we live and work, offering guidance and counsel and using their talents and expertise to impact lasting change. Our partners dedicate their services to a wide range of non-profit boards in the areas of education, mentoring, social justice, racial and gender equality, underrepresented populations, arts and culture, court reform, legal services for people of limited means, women living in poverty, and advancement for high achieving students from low-income communities.

In this video, hear more from our partners and leaders within non-profit organizations about the importance of board service.

Adding Value Through Non-Profit Board Service

