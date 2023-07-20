Pharos Capital Group-backed Vantage Surgical Solutions announced on July 12, 2023, that it has acquired Ophthalmic Surgical Solutions (OSS), a premier provider of ophthalmic surgical equipment and services.

In the past year, Vantage expanded its leadership team and successfully executed a major rebrand to better position the organization for growth into new specialty markets. This acquisition of OSS evidences Vantage's continued commitment to expanding its national presence and delivering state-of-the-art equipment and curated supplies to hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. With the support of Pharos Capital Group, Vantage expects to make more acquisitions focused on improving patient outcomes, increasing access to care and/or lowering the cost of healthcare.

Pharos Capital Group, headquartered in Dallas, is a Black physician-founded private equity firm led by Kneeland Youngblood with a focus on investing in rapidly growing middle market healthcare companies seeking later-stage funding for internal growth, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts or recapitalizations. Since its inception, Pharos has invested in approximately 58 companies and has over $1 billion in assets under management.

Vantage Surgical Solutions, headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, delivers state-of-the-art cataract surgery equipment, IOLs, instrumentation, disposables, expert staff and supplies that enable hospitals, surgery centers and physicians to provide rural communities with the highest-quality cataract surgery experience.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.