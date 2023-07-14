United States:
SEC Presses Ahead With Proposed ESG Disclosure Rules As GOP Lawmakers Cry Foul
Member Jacob Hupart spoke to The National Law Journal
about the Biden administration's efforts to implement ESG
requirements on corporations, and the push back these efforts have
faced from Republican lawmakers. Jacob commented on the SEC's
proposed disclosure rules, "There has been a lot of focus
among law firms, among corporate America into seeing (if) what the
SEC is proposing will be the new requirements and laying the
groundwork for if such and such is required what needs to
happen."
SOURCE
The National Law Journal
