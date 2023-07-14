Member Jacob Hupart spoke to The National Law Journal about the Biden administration's efforts to implement ESG requirements on corporations, and the push back these efforts have faced from Republican lawmakers. Jacob commented on the SEC's proposed disclosure rules, "There has been a lot of focus among law firms, among corporate America into seeing (if) what the SEC is proposing will be the new requirements and laying the groundwork for if such and such is required what needs to happen."

SOURCE

The National Law Journal

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.